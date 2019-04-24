FIG Partners Weighs in on Chemung Financial Corp.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CHMG)

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Equities research analysts at FIG Partners cut their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Chemung Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. FIG Partners analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

CHMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $236.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $36.87 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 22.32%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.76 per share, with a total value of $41,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,285.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $27,983.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 267,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

