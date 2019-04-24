Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNF traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,406. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.25 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

