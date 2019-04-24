Ferrexpo Plc (FXPO) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share by the iron ore producer on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 270.70 ($3.54) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 4.83. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 305.60 ($3.99).
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FXPO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 311.67 ($4.07).
Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.
