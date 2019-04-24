Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.95 and last traded at C$5.95, with a volume of 1686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $123.36 million and a P/E ratio of -12.07.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.02).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.95” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/fennec-pharmaceuticals-frx-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-5-95.html.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.