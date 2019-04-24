FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Shares Sold by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $266.81 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.58% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $279,696.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $2,524,175.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,006 shares of company stock worth $3,357,131. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $211.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.18.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

