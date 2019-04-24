Facebook Prohibits several UK far-right groups and People

Facebook says it’s banned their leaders and several British far-right collections such as spreading hatred.

Groups including Britain First, the English Defence League, the National Front and the National Party have been eliminated by the social media and by the website Instagram.

Facebook also barred prominent members of those groups of plotting to kill a lawmaker, and a neo-Nazi that has been convicted.

Facebook said Thursday that the prohibited groups and people had violated its own policy against those”who purport that a hateful assignment or are engaged in acts of hate or violence.”

Labour Party legislator Yvette Cooper, a member of Parliament’s Home Affairs Select Committee, said that the action was”long overdue” and societal media companies had”to shoot far-right extremism a whole lot more severely.”