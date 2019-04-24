Facebook (FB) PT Raised to $190.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $190.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the social networking company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.72.

Shares of FB stock opened at $183.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total value of $233,632.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,209.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,539,435 shares of company stock worth $269,965,163. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

