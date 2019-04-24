Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 3.1% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 147,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 409,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,805,000 after buying an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.8% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $79.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $84.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $83.38 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $71.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/exxon-mobil-co-xom-shares-sold-by-boenning-scattergood-inc.html.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.