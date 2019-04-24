Exane Derivatives Grows Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 439.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,996 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,801 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up about 0.9% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,524.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 46.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.29. 20,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,811. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.0616 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Barclays reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

