Evergy (EVRG) is Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,169,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,580 shares during the quarter. Evergy comprises 1.9% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $125,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Evergy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Evergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Evergy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EVRG. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

In related news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $458,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $114,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $896,194.

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,134. Evergy has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/evergy-evrg-is-duff-phelps-investment-management-co-s-8th-largest-position.html.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.