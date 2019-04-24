Ethos Market Capitalization Tops $13.23 Million (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Ethos has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Ethos has a total market cap of $13.23 million and $1.27 million worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethos token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cobinhood, Binance and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00415812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00967060 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00178559 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001297 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ethos Token Profile

Ethos launched on June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io . Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Livecoin, Bithumb, AirSwap, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, Radar Relay and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

