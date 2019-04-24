EtherDelta Token (EDT) Price Hits $0.0004

EtherDelta Token (CURRENCY:EDT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, EtherDelta Token has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. EtherDelta Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $242.00 worth of EtherDelta Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherDelta Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $50.98, $18.94 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $590.39 or 0.10582665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00042428 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001911 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00020192 BTC.

EtherDelta Token Coin Profile

EtherDelta Token (CRYPTO:EDT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. EtherDelta Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. EtherDelta Token’s official Twitter account is @etherdelta . The official website for EtherDelta Token is crowdsale.etherdelta.com

Buying and Selling EtherDelta Token

EtherDelta Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $5.60, $24.68, $13.77, $10.39, $18.94, $20.33, $7.50, $51.55, $50.98, $24.43 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherDelta Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherDelta Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherDelta Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

