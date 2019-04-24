Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 158.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

NYSE CNI opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4026 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

