Enterprise GP (EPE) Stock Price Up 16.1%

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:EPE) rose 16.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 3,694,689 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 1,160,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

EPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

The firm has a market cap of $92.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The energy producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Enterprise GP had a negative return on equity of 50.52% and a negative net margin of 75.75%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.06 million. Analysts expect that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise GP by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,447 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise GP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Enterprise GP by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,379,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 754,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Enterprise GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise GP Company Profile (NYSE:EPE)

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

