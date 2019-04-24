Ensco (ESV) Given a $16.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on Ensco (NYSE:ESV) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Ensco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ensco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Ensco in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ensco in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Ensco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ensco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.96.

NYSE ESV opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. Ensco has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.16.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.69 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ensco will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ensco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,680,474 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $326,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ensco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,680,474 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $326,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ensco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,509,788 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,617,000 after purchasing an additional 883,141 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ensco by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,667,693 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $70,017,000 after purchasing an additional 879,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ensco by 1,573.7% during the 4th quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,859,379 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330,054 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco Plc engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. It operates its business through the following segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Others. The Floaters segment includes drill ships and semisubmersible rigs. The Jackups segment offers contract drilling service.

