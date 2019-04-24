Ennis (EBF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ennis, Inc. is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Ennis offers an extensive product line from simple to complex forms, laser cut-sheets, negotiable documents, internal bank forms, tags, labels, presentation folders, commercial printing, advertising specialties, screen printed products, and point-of-purchase display advertising that can be custom designed to customer needs. “

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 13.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Ennis will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Ennis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 106,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ennis by 1.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ennis by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ennis by 26.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ennis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

