Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

NYSE:ENR opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $42.74 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Energizer had a return on equity of 452.08% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

