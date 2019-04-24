Endava (DAVA) Trading Up 11%

Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) was up 11% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $33.29. Approximately 2,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 161,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.46.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Endava PLC – will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Endava by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Endava during the third quarter worth $608,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Endava during the third quarter worth $6,525,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Endava by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava during the third quarter worth $14,213,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

