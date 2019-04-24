Employers (EIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.40, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Employers had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of EIG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.28. 76,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.77. Employers has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

In other news, Director Valerie R. Glenn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,002.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $60,308.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,555.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

