Emcor Group Inc (EME) Shares Bought by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,911,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Emcor Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 737,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,992,000 after buying an additional 161,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emcor Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,769,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Emcor Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 108,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emcor Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,745,000 after buying an additional 107,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. Emcor Group Inc has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $82.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

In other Emcor Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony Guzzi sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $542,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 402,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,208,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,188. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EME. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

