Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in McDermott International Inc (MDR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McDermott International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,200,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,654,000 after purchasing an additional 109,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in McDermott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,799,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,183,000 after purchasing an additional 84,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDermott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,799,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,183,000 after purchasing an additional 84,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in McDermott International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,399,000 after purchasing an additional 269,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in McDermott International by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,957,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,504,000 after purchasing an additional 980,717 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDermott International stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 2,767,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.73. McDermott International Inc has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 40.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 188.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDermott International Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McDermott International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

McDermott International Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

