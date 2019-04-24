Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,324,364 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 2,203.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,384,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324,364 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 39,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,036,524.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,808.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 86,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $2,095,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,414.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 387,073 shares of company stock worth $9,647,534. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.71. 427,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,765. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.24%. On average, analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. SunTrust Banks began coverage on NMI in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price target on NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

