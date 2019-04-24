Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,589,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,105,298,000 after purchasing an additional 238,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,129,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,741,528,000 after purchasing an additional 317,875 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,284,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,672,000 after purchasing an additional 196,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,239,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,501,000 after purchasing an additional 100,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,179,000 after purchasing an additional 187,347 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.44. 1,088,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,036. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.44 and a 52-week high of $198.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.05. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

