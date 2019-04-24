Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:EGL opened at GBX 132.03 ($1.73) on Wednesday. Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst has a 52 week low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 137.50 ($1.80).

Get Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (EGL) Declares GBX 1.60 Dividend” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/ecofin-global-utlts-infrstrctr-trst-plc-egl-declares-gbx-1-60-dividend.html.

About Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.