Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (EGL) Declares GBX 1.60 Dividend

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:EGL opened at GBX 132.03 ($1.73) on Wednesday. Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst has a 52 week low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 137.50 ($1.80).
