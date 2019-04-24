eBay (EBAY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Weaker GMV trends keep us Hold rated, given other opportunities in the space. We note potential asset sales and capital return to shareholders likely limit downside.””

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $349,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,929 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,137 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,693 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

