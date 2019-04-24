eBay (EBAY) Price Target Raised to $42.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,001,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,502,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $42.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $349,345.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in eBay by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 270,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 69,226 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of eBay by 760.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,643,000 after buying an additional 1,940,887 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

