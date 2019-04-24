eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.64-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.83-10.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.85 billion.eBay also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.64-$2.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,502,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $349,345.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “eBay (EBAY) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/ebay-ebay-issues-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.