Eagle Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 116,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 772.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 66,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 58,748 shares during the period.

EEM opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $47.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

