DynTek (DYNE) Releases Earnings Results

DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. DynTek had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $44.53 million for the quarter.

Shares of DynTek stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. DynTek has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of -0.14.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions.

