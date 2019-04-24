DWF Group (DWF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on the stock.

Shares of DWF stock opened at GBX 120.60 ($1.58) on Tuesday. DWF Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.90 ($1.59).

In other DWF Group news, insider Matthew Doughty sold 303,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59), for a total value of £369,996.72 ($483,466.25).

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services to multinationals, government and public sector bodies, and high net worth individuals in the areas of corporate, litigation, and real estate practice groups.

