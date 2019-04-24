Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,014,695 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $47,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 66.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 27.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $4,783,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,341 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after buying an additional 225,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,131 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after buying an additional 155,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEP traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $50.66.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.90). Nextera Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

