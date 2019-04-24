DTE Energy (DTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. DTE Energy updated its FY19 guidance to $5.97-6.33 EPS.

NYSE DTE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $94.25 and a twelve month high of $126.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Macquarie set a $123.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

In other news, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $208,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,641.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,313,290.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,977.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 200,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,048,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 953,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,146,000 after buying an additional 268,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,221,000 after buying an additional 316,990 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

