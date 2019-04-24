Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) versus ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) and ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

This table compares Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories and ProPhase Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories 11.64% 13.16% 7.52% ProPhase Labs -13.26% -7.11% -6.48%

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. ProPhase Labs does not pay a dividend. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories and ProPhase Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories 1 0 1 0 2.00 ProPhase Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories and ProPhase Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories $2.20 billion 3.08 $151.00 million $1.01 40.50 ProPhase Labs $13.13 million 2.62 -$1.74 million N/A N/A

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than ProPhase Labs.

Volatility & Risk

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPhase Labs has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories beats ProPhase Labs on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research, development, and manufacture of differentiated formulations for dermatology and neurology therapeutic areas. It also provides a portfolio of in-licensed dermatology products. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 13 active products development programs pipeline that are in various stages of development. The company's therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, pain management, oncology, dermatology, urology, and nephrology. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists for immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration agreement with Merck Serono to co-develop a portfolio of biosimilar compounds in oncology, primarily focused on monoclonal antibodies. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services of OTC healthcare and dietary supplements products. It markets its products through national chain, regional, specialty, and local retail stores. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.