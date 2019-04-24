DowDuPont (DWDP) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DWDP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DowDuPont to $64.00 and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of DowDuPont to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DowDuPont from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.70.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. DowDuPont has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DowDuPont will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,423,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,165 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,001,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,041,000 after purchasing an additional 659,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,342,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

