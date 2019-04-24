Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Unilever NV (UN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Unilever by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,428,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,366,000 after acquiring an additional 261,737 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. Unilever NV has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4641 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

