Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,363 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,015,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,709,000 after acquiring an additional 111,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,709,000 after purchasing an additional 111,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,656,000 after purchasing an additional 87,704 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,006,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 499,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 47,198 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, insider John Croteau sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,151.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $32,806.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,492 shares of company stock worth $186,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.79, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.35.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Craig Hallum lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

