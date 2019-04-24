Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 360,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 38,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 323,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 29.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wayne Courtright sold 1,675 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $35,409.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

UNTY opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 28.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

