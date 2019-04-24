Digix Gold Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $40,740.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for $41.23 or 0.00757908 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $40,740.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00420043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00981816 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00179177 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00001301 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 111,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,455 tokens. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

