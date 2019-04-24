Digimarc (DMRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIGIMARC CORPORATION based in Beaverton, Oregon, is a leading innovator and technology provider, enabling businesses and governments worldwide to enrich everyday living by giving persistent digital identities to all forms of media and objects. The company’s technology enables a wide range of solutions for enhancing traffic safety and national security, deterring fraud, counterfeiting and piracy, and enabling new digital media distribution and monetization models that provide consumers with more choice and access to content when, where and how they want it. Digimarc licenses its intellectual property to business partners across a range of industries, delivers solutions for protecting and managing digital images, and offers professional development services to bring strategic initiatives to market. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DMRC. BidaskClub raised shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ DMRC traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 151,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,697. The company has a market cap of $342.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.20. Digimarc has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $34.80.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 153.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digimarc will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard Whitney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $74,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,652.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,260 shares of company stock worth $484,017. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digimarc by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Digimarc by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 552,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digimarc by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Digimarc by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 477,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 22,297 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Digimarc by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 167,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

