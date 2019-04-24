Digimarc Corp (DMRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on DMRC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

In other Digimarc news, Director James T. Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,497.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aimee Arana sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $84,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,638.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,260 shares of company stock worth $484,017 over the last three months. 6.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digimarc by 66.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Digimarc by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Digimarc in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digimarc in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMRC opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. Digimarc has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $336.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 153.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Digimarc will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

