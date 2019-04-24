Diamondback Energy Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $633.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.21 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 38.84%.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $158.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $147.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

FANG opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $140.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Diamondback Energy news, insider Michael L. Hollis bought 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.12 per share, for a total transaction of $505,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $173,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $626,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28,126.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,317 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.