Diagnos (ADK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.37

Diagnos Inc (CVE:ADK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 11100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09.

Diagnos (CVE:ADK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.10 million for the quarter.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, and the United States. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

