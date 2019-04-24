DFSCoin (DFS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

DFSCoin (CURRENCY:DFS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. DFSCoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $0.00 worth of DFSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DFSCoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00024208 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004387 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00153125 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00011900 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00009692 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000130 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002618 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DFSCoin Coin Profile

DFS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. DFSCoin’s total supply is 46,152,356 coins and its circulating supply is 17,710,562 coins. The Reddit community for DFSCoin is /r/DFScoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DFSCoin’s official website is dfscoins.com . DFSCoin’s official Twitter account is @draftlikeaboss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DFSCoin

DFSCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

