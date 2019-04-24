Desjardins Weighs in on Barrick Gold Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$17.15 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$17.21 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$12.54 and a 52-week high of C$19.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion and a PE ratio of -13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 592,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 179,745 shares during the last quarter.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

