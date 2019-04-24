Deluxe Co. (DLX) Stake Boosted by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC grew its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 281.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 911.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of Deluxe stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,625. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $75.77.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $524.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 26.89%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

