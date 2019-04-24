D. R. Horton (DHI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $37.30 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.66. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.61% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on DHI. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 11th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities set a $44.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.
NYSE:DHI opened at $46.40 on Monday. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24.
In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock worth $497,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
D. R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
