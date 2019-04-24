D. R. Horton (DHI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $37.30 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.66. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DHI. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 11th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities set a $44.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

NYSE:DHI opened at $46.40 on Monday. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock worth $497,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

