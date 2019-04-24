Cwm LLC Acquires 70,101 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 690.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,101 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $143,781.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,474.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,409. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.30 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

