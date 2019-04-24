CT Real Estate Investment Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$119.32 million for the quarter.
Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research report on Friday, January 11th.
