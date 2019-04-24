Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 256,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 189,474 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 83,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 62,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,840. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $56.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.1848 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

