Critical Survey: PDF Solutions (PDFS) and Monotype Imaging (TYPE)

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Monotype Imaging and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging 4.89% 9.70% 6.33% PDF Solutions -8.99% -3.84% -3.41%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Monotype Imaging and PDF Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging 0 1 1 0 2.50 PDF Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

Monotype Imaging presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.25%. PDF Solutions has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.70%. Given Monotype Imaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Monotype Imaging is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Dividends

Monotype Imaging pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. PDF Solutions does not pay a dividend. Monotype Imaging pays out 59.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monotype Imaging has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Monotype Imaging has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monotype Imaging and PDF Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging $246.74 million 3.51 $12.27 million $0.78 26.81 PDF Solutions $85.79 million 5.13 -$7.72 million ($0.24) -56.25

Monotype Imaging has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions. PDF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monotype Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Monotype Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Monotype Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Monotype Imaging beats PDF Solutions on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 14,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions. The company also provides Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio char DFI software; FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns. In addition, it offers Exensio enterprise-wide platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects, loads, and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers testing and analysis capability; and Exensio-Char, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and DFI on-chip instruments. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, solution implementation teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor design companies, and foundries in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

